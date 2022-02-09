Altrincham double speed limit driver jailed for killing teen
- Published
A man who was driving at more than twice the speed limit in a stolen car when he killed a "loving and caring" 18-year-old has been jailed.
Marcus Simmons-Allen was struck by a Volkswagen Scirocco on George Richards Way in Altrincham, Greater Manchester, on 10 October.
Connor Matthews, 23, of Stretford, admitted causing death by dangerous driving.
He was jailed for six years and eight months at Manchester Crown Court.
Police said Matthews was driving at 65mph (104km/h) in a 30mph (48km/h) zone using cloned number plates when he hit Mr Simmons-Allen just after 21:00 GMT.
He was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died the following day.
Matthews failed to stop at the scene but the vehicle was found by officers nearby.
His glasses were found in the footwell and he was tracked down after he contacted Specsavers enquiring about new ones, police said.
Speaking after the sentencing, Mr Simmons-Allen's mother Paula Allen said: "Marcus was a truly fab son. He was loving, caring, polite, and would help anybody.
"He was a popular lad who left a mark with everybody who had the pleasure of meeting him.
"Marcus had a lifetime of dreams and ambitions ahead of him. He truly wanted to do something productive with his life and complete an engineering degree and follow a career in engineering.
"We now as a family are destroyed. Our lives are in tatters."
Sgt Philip Shaw, of Greater Manchester Police, said Matthews had shown "a complete disregard for his actions and Marcus's life".
"Marcus's family were, and understandably still are, absolutely devastated," he added.
Matthews also pleaded guilty to causing death while driving without a licence or insurance and was banned from driving for eight years.
