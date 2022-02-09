Salford crash: Man dies after being hit by lorry
A 73-year-old pedestrian has died after being hit by a lorry.
The man was struck by the vehicle on Worsley Road North, Salford, at about 14:50 GMT on Tuesday and was pronounced dead at the scene, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
The driver of the vehicle is assisting officers and no arrests have been made.
GMP appealed for witnesses to the crash and anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward as soon as possible.
