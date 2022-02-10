First Manchester bus drivers strike called off as pay rise agreed
- Published
Strike action by Manchester bus drivers has ended after an improved pay offer, the Unite union has said.
About 300 bus drivers from First Manchester will see their wages and other payments go up by 8.9%, and receive a one-off sum of £750.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said the agreement was "an excellent result".
Drivers had taken eight days of strike action since the beginning of the year over the pay dispute.
They recorded a 70% yes vote to accept the improved pay offer.
'Significant hardship'
Unite regional officer Dave Roberts said: "It is hoped that following this pay deal, relations with First Manchester can be strengthened and further disputes can be avoided in the future."
The union said about 300 of its members employed by First Manchester walked out in previous strikes on 10 and 11 January.
Further strikes had been planned throughout February.
Ian Humphreys, managing director of First Manchester, said: "We are pleased that an agreement on pay has finally been accepted.
"It brings an end to this dispute and the significant hardship it has caused our colleagues and their families, and the disruption to the travel plans of our customers.
"We have always been clear on what was achievable through constructive talks with Unite representatives."