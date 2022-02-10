Kennie Carter death: Eleventh murder arrest over Stretford stabbing
An eleventh teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a boy who was stabbed to death.
Sixteen-year-old Kennie Carter died in hospital after being stabbed in the chest in Stretford, Trafford, shortly before 19:00 GMT on 22 January.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a 13-year-old boy from Fallowfield was the latest suspect to be arrested in the investigation into Kennie's death.
He was questioned by detectives and has since been released on bail.
Seven teenagers aged between 13 and 17, who have previously been arrested on suspicion of murder, also remain on bail with conditions.
Three other teenage boys who were arrested have since been eliminated from the inquiry, GMP said.
The force said investigations were continuing and officers had so far spoken to more than 50 people, collected more than 100 hours of CCTV and executed nearly a dozen warrants in connection with the teenager's death.
Anyone who may have been driving through Moss Road, Thirlmere Road, and Victoria Road between 18:00 and 19:00 on the 22 January is urged to check their dash cam and send any footage or images to GMP.