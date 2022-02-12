Kennie Carter: Further murder arrest after Stretford stabbing
- Published
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a boy who was stabbed in the chest.
Kennie Carter, 16, died in hospital after being attacked in Stretford, Trafford, shortly before 19:00 GMT on 22 January.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a 13-year-old boy from Hulme was the latest suspect to be arrested in the investigation.
He has been bailed pending further enquiries.
Eight other teenagers - aged between 13 and 17 - have previously been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain on bail with conditions.
Three other teenage boys who were detained have since been eliminated from the inquiry, GMP said.
Officers said they had spoken to more than 50 people and collected more than 100 hours of CCTV footage.
Anyone who drove through Moss Road, Thirlmere Road, and Victoria Road between 18:00 and 19:00 GMT on 22 January has been urged to check their dashcam and send any notable images to GMP.