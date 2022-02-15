Afflecks independent shopping arcade celebrates 40 years
Manchester's iconic shopping arcade Afflecks is celebrating 40 years of welcoming shoppers through its doors.
The Northern Quarter venue houses independent shops known for selling vintage clothes, jewellery and records.
American singers Lady Gaga and Debbie Harry, the Spice Girls, actor Benedict Cumberbatch and Clash singer Joe Strummer have all shopped there.
The arcade, which was called Afflecks Palace for nearly 30 years, also has the UK's last tape shop.
Shopkeepers have told BBC Radio Manchester how they are now "booming".
Kim Turner, 66, who owns vintage clothing shop Zeffa, said: "I have been here since the beginning working in the shop.
"It has been a rollercoaster ride and at times I have wondered if I could pay the rent, but things are doing very nicely at the moment."
He added: "I had Benedict Cumberbatch come in a few years back and bought a couple of tie dye shirts.
"They were really wild and wacky."
Kim Taylor, 50, owner of Charms and Hummingbirds, said: "It is really relaxed you get a lot of creative people here.
"It is not regimented. You can quite a few casting agents coming as they know they will get different looking people.
"It is quite an important part in Manchester. It is like the personality of Manchester."
Steve Manford, 56, who works at Thunder Egg, said: "Afflecks has had a renaissance.
"It is getting much busier. We are the last game in town with the death of the high street."
