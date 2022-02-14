Manchester Pride music gig cancelled amid charity changes
- Published
A concert due to be held during Manchester's Pride festival has been scrapped as part of changes to how the charity operates.
MCR Pride Live will not go ahead this year under plans to place a greater emphasis on lobbying and education.
It comes after a protest amid concerns about the charity's management.
Manchester Pride said it had sought to "address big questions and concerns, such as the role of Pride as a protest movement as opposed to a pop concert".
"That's why we're going back to our roots, our Pride celebration is about protest," said Paul Wheeler, chairman of Manchester Pride's board of trustees.
"We've listened to the communities' comments and will address their recommendations to refocus efforts back towards activism."
The changes have been made following a consultation with the city's LGBTQ+ communities.
The Parade, The Candlelit Vigil, the Gay Village Party, Superbia Weekend, Youth Pride MCR, Family Pride MCR and Human Rights Forum were identified as vital elements of Manchester Pride and will still go ahead.
However, the consultation found MCR Pride Live was considered less important.
Mr Wheeler said: "Manchester Pride should be something everyone feels proud of and can see a little bit of themselves reflected back in.
"We acknowledge we got some things wrong last year and we're sorry for the upset and frustration this caused.
"It is important that Manchester Pride reflects what Manchester's LGBTQ+ communities tell us they want and this review has shown how we can do better."
Under the plans, the board of trustees has also agreed to be more visible and commit to ensuring greater transparency regarding the charity's actions.
A fixed amount or percentage of each ticket purchased to Pride events will also go directly to the event's community fund.