Afflecks: Much-loved Manchester arcade celebrates 40 years of trading
By Matthew Burnham & Samantha Jagger
BBC Radio Manchester
- Published
Manchester's much-loved shopping arcade Afflecks is celebrating 40 years of welcoming shoppers through its doors.
The Northern Quarter venue has long been a draw for free-thinkers and cultural pioneers and was an essential part of the rise of the city's Madchester music scene.
Its independent traders have also served everyone for Lady Gaga and Debbie Harry to the Spice Girls and Benedict Cumberbatch since it opened in 1982.
Sacha Lord, Greater Manchester's night-time economy adviser and the co-founder of Warehouse Project and Parklife festival, was a regular at the arcade when he was a teenager.
He said it was "a trendy market and a gathering of like-minded people".
"Everything that was Manchester was sold at Afflecks," he said.
"It was the beating heart of the city."
Mr Lord said the building was pivotal to the "explosion of Madchester", the music scene that made the city a global phenomenon in the 1980s and 90s.
"It was where we bought rave tickets, clothes for the rave and all of our music," he said.
DJ and author Dave Haslam, who worked there in 1985, said it was "like a community centre for kids who wanted something different to the high street".
"Before social networking, where could you find the people you had some affinity with? Afflecks," he said.
He said the arcade had it all, including "psychobillies playing the pinball machine, retro clothes stalls for the modern jazz fans, Northern Soul heads playing rare records and students buying Bob Marley posters".
Tom Bloxham, the chairman of regeneration firm Urban Splash, also started out with a stall in the arcade in 1985.
He initially sold postcards and then music posters, which earned him enough money to buy parts of Afflecks and sublet them to traders.
He said he had "great memories" of the arcade and his time there was what had spurred him on to begin a career in property.
"What was great about Afflecks was giving people a kick-start to their businesses," he said.
"Afflecks was the beginning of what was a real sense of pride in Manchester," he added.
The arcade, which was saved from closure in 2008 after reaching the end of its initial 25-year lease and survived a fire which started in an adjacent building and claimed the life of a firefighter in 2013, still houses an eclectic mix of traders, selling everything from vintage clothes and jewellery to records and cassettes.
The shopkeepers told BBC Radio Manchester trade was still "booming".
Kim Turner, 66, has run vintage clothing shop Zeffa "since the beginning".
He said it had been "a rollercoaster ride and at times, I have wondered if I could pay the rent, but things are doing very nicely at the moment".
"I had Benedict Cumberbatch come in a few years back and bought a couple of tie-dye shirts," he added.
"They were really wild and wacky."
Steve Manford, who works at clothes shop Thunder Egg, said the arcade had had "a renaissance" in recent times.
The 56-year-old said it was "getting much busier", adding: "We are the last game in town with the death of the high street."
Kim Taylor, 50, who sells accessories and collectables from her Charms and Hummingbirds shop, said Afflecks was "really relaxed and you get a lot of creative people here".
"It is not regimented," she said.
"You can get quite a few casting agents coming as they know they will get different-looking people."
But for her, the appeal of the place is simple.
"It is like the personality of Manchester," she said.
