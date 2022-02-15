Cycling and walking schemes in Salford and Bury receive funding
Funding for a £4.1m scheme to turn a city road into a "people-focused route" to encourage cycling and walking has been approved.
The scheme will see a new terraced cycle track, footpath and crossings added to Chapel Street in Salford.
It is part of Greater Manchester's £160m plan to create the UK's largest cycling and walking network.
Funding for a similar £1.1m project in Bury was also approved by Greater Manchester Combined Authority.
The first part of the two-phase Bury Fishpool scheme is aimed at improving cycling and walking connections between Bury town centre and Bury Interchange and will see a new bridge built over the River Roch.
Richard Nickson, programme director for cycling and walking at Transport for Greater Manchester, said both schemes will provide "new, improved infrastructure that will make it much easier for residents to walk, cycle or scoot in their neighbourhoods".