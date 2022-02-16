Kennie Carter: Thirteenth murder arrest over Stretford stabbing
- Published
A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a boy who was stabbed in the chest.
Kennie Carter, 16, died in hospital after being attacked in Stretford, Trafford, shortly before 19:00 GMT on 22 January.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a 17-year-old boy from Hulme was the latest suspect to be arrested in the investigation.
He has been bailed pending further inquiries.
Nine other teenagers - aged between 13 and 17 - have previously been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain on bail with conditions.
Three other teenage boys who were also detained have since been eliminated from the inquiry, GMP said.
