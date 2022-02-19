Storm Eunice: Travel disruption continues after damage
Commuters are being advised to check timetables before travel as rail operators fix damage from Storm Eunice.
Overhead lines were torn down by fallen trees near Stockport on Friday, Network Rail said.
West Coast main line services have also been affected after the temporary closure of Preston railway station, where roofing became loose.
Dave Penney, from Network Rail, said "the scale of the damage in some areas will take some time to fix".
Travel services were disrupted after one of the worst storms in 30 years, with hundreds of trees blown onto tracks across the country in the past few days.
The M56 reopened after a lorry overturned in high winds near Lymm, Cheshire.
Salford City said they had postponed today's match with Crawley due to a waterlogged pitch following heavy rain.
Weather forecasters have also warned there could be snow in the region this weekend.