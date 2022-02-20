Kingsway crash: Woman hit by car in police pursuit dies
A 74 year-old woman who was hit by a car being pursued by police has died.
Officers gave chase when they saw a black BMW being driven "at speed" on the M60 after midnight, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
The officer attempted to stop the vehicle but it carried on to Kingsway where it hit the woman and a 64-year-old man.
She died at the scene while the man was taken to hospital in a serious condition.
A 35-year-old man has been arrested and the force has appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
A GMP spokesperson said the crash had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as per standard procedure.
