Oldham Council promises £285m 'game changer' redevelopment
Council leaders in Oldham have admitted being "all talk and no action" on regeneration and promised that new plans will be "a game changer".
Arooj Shah told a cabinet meeting a planning application to redevelop Oldham Mumps was expected this year.
The Creating a Better Place strategy, established by the authority in January 2020, includes 2,000 more homes in the town centre and a new hotel.
Ms Shah said the £285m scheme was a "blueprint for Oldham's future".
The scheme has seen the council purchase the Spindles Town Square Shopping Centre for £9.5m and then buy the lease of the Topman for a further £300,000, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Planning permission has now been granted for the demolition of the TJ Hughes unit in the centre, which will be replaced by the new Tommyfield market.
Under the proposals, which are yet to be formally submitted, the old market on Henshaw Street will be demolished and replaced with housing.
Lidl has also now confirmed it intends to move forward with creating a store at the Prince's Gate site in Mumps.
Ms Shah said: "I know people think we talk the talk and make announcements but we haven't yet walked the walk as far as regeneration is concerned and I think this is a complete game changer in that regard.
"People have been let down I think by successive plans that haven't reached fruition, especially around Prince's Gate, which is why I'm really happy that this report shows we're turning a corner and that we're seeing real activity so a completely fresh approach.
"For too long there's been all talk and no action but not any more."