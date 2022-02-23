BBC News

Radcliffe crash: Car ploughs into bridal shop window

Published
Image source, GMP
Image caption,
The car smashed into the front window of the shop in Radcliffe

Two people were taken to hospital after a car crashed into a bridal shop.

The BMW ploughed into the front window of Alison Jane Bridal Couture in Radcliffe, Greater Manchester, at 18:40 GMT on Tuesday.

Greater Manchester Police said it was hit by another car in a three-vehicle crash at the junction of New Road and Stand Lane.

No-one suffered serious injuries but two people were taken to hospital for treatment, the force said.

Police said no arrests had been made but the driver of a Skoda will be reported to court.

Posting on their Facebook page, Alison Jane Bridal Couture said that no-one had been hurt.

"I expect to be closed for the rest of the week. I will be in contact with those who have appointments," the spokesperson added.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics