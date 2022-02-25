Gorton murder: Son who doused mother in petrol jailed
A man who doused his mother with a bottle full of petrol and set her alight has been jailed for her murder.
Mark See, 34, started the fire while he was drunk in the lounge of Sandra See's bungalow in Gorton, Manchester, before fleeing on 13 July.
He was found guilty of her murder at Manchester Crown Court and jailed for life with a minimum of 21 years.
In the hours before the attack, See had been increasingly abusive to his mother and pregnant fiancee, police said.
Prosecutors said Ms See declined the offer to drink whiskey with him and then refused to give him money to buy more alcohol.
Her son then went to the back of the property on Darras Road and returned with a six-pint bottle with petrol from a lawnmower, which he threw on his mother as she sat on the sofa.
See lit the fuel with a cigarette lighter and drove away from the house in his van after "making no attempt to contact emergency services", police said.
His partner heard the sound of the blaze and escaped the house to call for help.
Ms See, who was pronounced dead shortly after fire crews arrived at 02:30 BST, was "so badly burnt that she had to be identified by a metal plate inserted in her leg", police said.
See was later found with burns to his hands and feet in a church yard near Manchester Airport.
Greater Manchester Police senior investigating officer Phil Reade said Ms See was "murdered in her own home by her son who callously doused her in petrol".
He praised her family's "dignity while listening to the evidence".
"Throughout the trial, Mark See lacked the courage to face up to his actions causing further pain and distress to his family, but I hope today's sentencing brings them some comfort and justice for the death of their beloved mother," he said.
Senior Crown Prosecutor Anthony Stanway said See's "unbalanced reaction to a petty argument was to set fire to his own mother in this most horrific of cases".
