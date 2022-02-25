Greater Manchester Clean Air Zone: Stickers to correct hundreds of signs
- Published
Hundreds of recently-erected road signs across Greater Manchester are to be changed after plans for a scheme to limit emissions was postponed.
The Clean Air Zone (CAZ) was due to start on 30 May, but has been paused to allow for a consultation and review.
It means 1,194 signs put up since September will now have stickers added.
Clean Air Greater Manchester (CAGM) has not confirmed the cost of the changes, but said the original £3.04m signage contract did not cover the alterations.
CAZs are designed to encourage people to drive less-polluting vehicles - those with electric engines or more modern petrol and diesel engines.
The Greater Manchester scheme could see some vehicles charged between £7.50 and £60 per day and has faced opposition from businesses and residents over the cost of making older vehicles compliant.
It was postponed by the government following a request by Mayor Andy Burnham.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the delay meant 1,194 of the 1,309 CAZ signs installed so far now bore the wrong start date and needed to be changed.
A CAGM spokesman said changing the signs was "not part of the original requirement" of the signage contract and work was "ongoing to finalise the costs for installing the stickers".
He said it was "important that people understand that charging will not take place as originally planned from 30 May" and the alterations would be made "in the coming weeks".