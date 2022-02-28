Chorlton crash: Driver jailed for injuring boy and scrapping car
A "reckless" speeding driver who hit a 12-year-old boy and scrapped his car after failing to stop has been jailed.
Richard Allan, 38, crashed into the boy and left him with life-threatening head injuries in Barlow Moor Road in Chorlton, Manchester, on 18 May.
Allan then made several calls to vehicle recovery agents and disposed of his car the following day, police said.
He admitted dangerous driving and was jailed for two years and six months at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court.
He also pleaded guilty to failing to stop, failing to report a road traffic collision and perverting the course of justice.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said Allan, of Tensing Fold, Dukinfield, had became stuck in a queue of traffic outside McDonald's on Barlow Moor Road as he was travelling towards Mauldeth Road West at about 15:55 BST.
'Dangerous and erratic'
He made a U-turn and drove away at "excess speed" despite the 30mph speed limit, the force said.
The 12-year-old boy was crossing Barlow Moor Road when he was struck and was thrown in the air.
The force said Allan had "no consideration" for the boy's condition and drove off.
His driving was described by witnesses as "horrendously dangerous", both before and after the crash.
GMP said the victim was beginning to make a full recovery.
Officers recovered Allan's Ford Focus from a scrapyard in north Manchester and arrested him on 25 May.
A GMP spokesman said his actions were "dangerous, erratic and thoughtless".
He added Allan had gone to "considerable effort to destroy evidence connecting him to the offences".
Allan was also disqualified from driving for 51 months.