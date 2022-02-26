Homes evacuated in Wigan after 'suspicious chemicals' found
Properties are being evacuated after police said they found "suspicious chemicals" at an address in Wigan.
Greater Manchester Police said they found the items during a search in Vulcan Road at about 08:20 GMT.
Three men, aged between 20 and 25, have been arrested under the Explosives Act and remain in custody for questioning.
Supt Mark Kenny, from GMP, said: "I would like to stress that at this stage we don't believe there to be any wider threat to the public."
He appealed for information, adding that "this evacuation has purely been carried out as a precaution".
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service is carrying out an assessment of the chemicals, police said.
