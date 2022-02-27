Rochdale attack: Man critically ill after being punched
- Published
A man who was punched and fell to the ground while on a night out is in a life-threatening condition, police have said.
The victim, believed to be in his 30s, was found unconscious in the early hours in Packer Street, Rochdale, Greater Manchester Police said.
He was taken to hospital where he is "fighting for his life", police said.
Two men, aged 23 and 25, have been arrested on suspicion of assault and remain in custody for questioning.
Det Insp Matthew Hamer appealed for information, adding: "This assault has left the victim fighting for his life. It is our hope that he makes a full recovery.
"This happened at the end of a night out so it is likely members of the public and taxi drivers witnessed it and may have mobile phone or dashcam footage to assist us."