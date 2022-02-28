Cheadle fire: Storage warehouse blaze treated as arson
A fire which destroyed a self storage warehouse in Stockport is being treated as suspicious.
More than 100 firefighters tackled the blaze at Armadillo Self Storage on Earl Road, Cheadle Hulme, on Saturday.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) confirmed that detectives were treating the fire as arson as an investigation continued.
An Armadillo spokesman said the fire at Stanley Green Business Park had led to "a total loss to the store".
"This is a difficult time for all our affected customers and some of the possessions stored with us can never be replaced, and we are very saddened that this incident occurred," he said.
The company also confirmed that no staff members or customers were on site when the fire started in the early hours of the morning.
Dipple Tipple and Co, which had an office based at the warehouse along with two storage units, said it was "devastated" by the blaze.
Posting on Facebook, the company said: "We have lost all but our van, laptop, some square readers and tablecloths.
"We are unable to trade online as one of the units was licensed to do this."
But the company added it had not lost its "Tippling spirit" and would now take time to "reassess and rebuild".
