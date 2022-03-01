Bolton crash: Woman hit by own car during robbery at her home
- Published
A woman was seriously injured when she was knocked down by her own car as she ran outside for help during a robbery.
The victim, in her 60s, had discovered that a unknown man had broken into her home at 21:00 GMT on Sunday.
Greater Manchester Police said she had run outside when she was struck by the vehicle as it was being stolen from Church Street in Horwich, Bolton.
The woman remains in hospital after suffering serious head, abdominal and leg injuries.
During the robbery, the woman's handbag was stolen along with the black Volkswagen T-Roc with the registration plate MA18 WZT.
Insp Deborah Hurst described the incident as "horrific" and urged anyone with information to come forward.
"We are particularly interested in hearing from anyone with dash-cam footage which shows the VW T-Roc since it was stolen on Sunday evening," she added.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk