Chris Clarkson MP denies claims he cost Rochdale £20m
An MP has denied a councillor's claims that he cost his constituency £20m in Levelling Up funds.
The allegation was made by Rochdale councillor John Blundell, whose open letter to the Chris Clarkson circulated on social media.
Mr Blundell claimed the Heywood and Middleton MP had not engaged with the council for several years.
But Mr Clarkson rejected the claims, saying the council has not been forthcoming with regeneration plans.
In the letter, Mr Blundell alleged that the MP caused the council to miss the opportunity to submit an application to the government last year for Levelling Up fund of up to £20m.
He claimed this was because he could not get a hold of the Conservative MP to discuss regeneration projects that he may support.
"The projects submitted had to be backed by the local MP," he added.
"Your sedentary approach to engaging with the council on the economy may have cost your constituency £20m."
'Almost entirely inaccurate'
But the MP described the Labour councillor's comments as "almost entirely inaccurate and reflects a political agenda rather than any genuine concern for the people of Heywood and Middleton".
Mr Clarkson said Mr Blundell had "not made any attempts to engage with me on the Levelling Up fund and has only once contacted my office, on another matter".
"His claim that I have cost the area £20m has no basis in fact," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Mr Clarkson said he had requested details of any council proposals so he "could have conversations with constituents about them to see if they truly reflect the priorities of our communities".
"Levelling Up is something which should be done with the community, not to the community," he said.
"People are fed up of politicians playing childish games and point-scoring.
"My focus is on delivering for my constituents. Not on retweets and likes."
