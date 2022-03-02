Audenshaw man jailed for attack in front of woman's children
- Published
A man who stabbed a woman in the eyes with a shard of glass in front of her children has been jailed.
Aston Greenwood, 33, broke into his victim's home before subjecting her to what police described as a "harrowing and sustained attack" in June 2021.
The woman was repeatedly hit on the head while being kicked, punched and assaulted with objects.
Greenwood, from Audenshaw in Tameside, was jailed for 15 years at Manchester Crown Court.
He had pleaded guilty to committing grievous bodily harm, controlling and coercive behaviour, threats to kill and two counts of assaulting a child.
Greater Manchester Police said the woman had been woken by Greenwood attempting to break into her home during the early hours.
She called police and ran into her children's bedroom where she attempted to barricade the door shut.
'Violent domestic abuser'
Greenwood then forced his way into the room and began to assault her in front of her children, stabbing her with a shard of glass from a broken lamp.
Officers arrived and Greenwood was arrested after a struggle, the force said.
He was also ordered to serve a further five years on licence and given a lifelong restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim or her children.
Det Con Demi Greenan described Greenwood as a "violent domestic abuser" who had shown "a clear pattern of intensifying violent behaviour".
"This was a horrific incident which left his victim terrified and fearing for her life," she said.
"Our community is now a safer place with him behind bars."