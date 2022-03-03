Troubled Greater Manchester Police 'still falling short'
- Published
Greater Manchester Police is still falling short of expected standards but has improved at recording crime, a new watchdog report said.
England's second-largest police force has been rated inadequate in three areas including investigating crime and how it responds to the public.
A review between February and November found the force was "not achieving the expected level of service".
It was put in special measures in 2020 for failing to record 80,000 crimes.
Inspectors took the action after a damning report published in December that year found the force's service to victims of crime was also a "serious cause of concern".
In the latest inspection report by HM Inspectorate of Constabulary, the force was also rated as "requires improvement" in five other areas while only being rated adequate in one.
Inspectors did not rate any areas as good or outstanding.
However, inspectors - who carried out the review which included a visit in September - found the force had made some progress and improvement and is now properly recording a "substantial majority" of reported crimes.
Inspector of constabulary Andy Cooke said: "Greater Manchester Police has faced immense challenges but I am pleased with the progress the force has made since it published its new action plan in September.
"However, it is still falling short of the level of service both the inspectorate and the public expect."
He said he was "particularly concerned" about how the force investigates crime, its insufficient understanding of demand and how it supports its workforce, and the watchdog has made several recommendations.
In September he said he was concerned about public safety in its response to vulnerable victims of crime.
It gave the force a so-called "cause for concern" - notices issued so findings and recommendations can be urgently highlighted ahead of the publication of a more detailed inspection report.
'Positive impact'
The force's deputy chief constable Terry Woods said the report was a "fair and accurate illustration" of its position in September when inspectors visited.
"We are as committed now as we were then to fixing these issues and that the plan we are pursuing at pace addresses every one of the areas raised in the report," he said.
"I am confident we are already in a much improved position and the changes we are making are having a positive and sustainable impact."
When Stephen Watson joined the force as chief constable in May 2021 he vowed to quit if it was not a "demonstrably better place" within two years.
He replaced Ian Hopkins who stood down after the force was placed in special measures.