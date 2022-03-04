Manchester: 'Sexual predator' who raped schoolgirl jailed
A man who raped a schoolgirl and forced her to perform sexual acts during video calls has been jailed.
Greater Manchester Police said Jordan Lanzon took the 15-year-old, who he had met via social media, to a hotel and sexually abused her in December 2019.
The 26-year-old, who had claimed he was 17, subsequently "intimated and scared" the teenager into agreeing to meet up further times and raped her again.
He was jailed for nine years and six months at Manchester Crown Court.
Lanzon, of Stanley Road, Manchester, was found guilty of two counts of rape of a child in January, having previously admitted two counts of sexual activity with a child and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, as well as an unrelated assault in November 2021.
'Some form of closure'
A police spokesman said Lanzon used multiple social media accounts to contact the girl, before meeting her for the first time at a cinema in November 2019.
They met again in December and he took her to a hotel in Manchester, which he told her he booked to "escape the cold", and subsequently raped her.
He continued contacting her and booked more hotel rooms, where further attacks took place, and demanded that she perform sexual acts over video calls and texts.
The girl went to police in April 2020 and Lanzon was arrested, but he initially denied knowing her.
However, mobile phone evidence confirmed their communication and he later admitted to being in contact.
Speaking after sentencing, Det Con Hannah Rudd said Lanzon was "a sexual predator that used a vulnerable young woman to satisfy his own sexual desires".
"Sadly, we cannot take away the impact that Lanzon's actions will have on the victim and her family's life [but] I hope today's sentence acts as some form of justice and helps bring some form of closure," she said.