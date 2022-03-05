Cutacre: 'Scruffy' nature reserve restored after funding
- Published
A nature reserve that was "a little bit scruffy" has been transformed to improve wildlife, a charity has said.
Cutacre, on the border of Wigan and Salford, has been revamped to help "our cattle to graze the fields in a way that benefits wildflowers and wading birds", The Wildlife Trust said.
Ponds have also been restored to boost the presence of newts.
The £32,500 project was supported by funding from the National Lottery and Wigan Council.
A charity spokesman said the area, which is near the M61 motorway in Greater Manchester, has "changed from a poorly maintained agricultural area into a nature reserve that is buzzing, croaking, and twittering with life".
Martyn Walker, from The Wildlife Trust, added: "The work we have done has transformed an area that was just a little bit scruffy and not serving a purpose, into a place where wildlife can thrive."
Staff and volunteers cut back dense rush which had been "discouraging" highland and longhorn cattle from grazing, the charity said.
The breeds can now "tear up the grass leaving clumps of vegetation and muddy areas, which are perfect for birds like the lapwing and curlew".
"Without funding, these areas would deteriorate but local people and visiting naturalists now have a wild and lovely area which will literally be buzzing and croaking with wildlife in spring and summer," the spokesman added.