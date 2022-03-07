Oldham cafe owner fined for using neighbour's bins
- Published
A cafe owner who dumped his rubbish into other people's bins has been ordered to pay out more than £4,000.
David Herbert, who runs Arizona Cafe in Oldham, sneaked the waste in his next-door neighbour's bins.
The council found he had not paid to have his own rubbish collected and neighbours also complained.
The 56-year-old was arrested after failing to appear at court and has now been fined £1,200 and ordered to pay £2,960 costs.
A judge warned him he could be jailed for 45 days if he did not pay up.
Herbert admitted one count of failure to comply with requirements regarding the making, retainment or furnishing of documents at Manchester Crown Court.
Businesses are required to pay for waste collection and by law must be able to produce documents detailing their contract when asked.
Enforcement officers from Oldham Council visited the cafe but Herbert did not have the paperwork and was first issued with a fixed penalty notice of £300.
'Thought it was fine'
However, the council said he failed to pay and legal proceedings were started.
The council's deputy leader Amanda Chadderton said: "Herbert thought it was fine to just dump his rubbish where he wanted and let someone else pay for it to be collected.
"All businesses must have the correct trade waste documentation in place - if they don't then they can expect action to be taken against them.
"If Herbert had acted responsibly, like the vast majority of Oldham business owners do, he could have saved himself a lot of money."