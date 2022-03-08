Manchester fly-tipper fined after being caught on CCTV
A woman who was caught on CCTV dumping bags of rubbish on a Manchester street has been fined more than £600.
Keighley Whyte was spotted fly-tipping on New Viaduct Street in Ancoats and Beswick in June 2020.
The 27-year-old, of Tartan Street, Clayton, admitted the offence at Manchester Magistrates' Court.
Manchester City Councillor Rabnawaz Akbar said: "This is an environmental crime that doesn't make sense on any level."
Whyte must now pay a total of £614 in fines and costs to the council.
Along with another woman, Whyte dumped the rubbish on 11 June 2020.
CCTV footage showed a grey Fiat Punto parking up before two women got out of the car. They dumped rubbish on the road before driving away.
Manchester City Council said evidence from the waste linked it back to Whyte and further investigation showed that the car was also registered to her.
She did not respond to requests for interview and was arrested after failing to attend the first court hearing.
Mr Akbar, executive member for neighbourhoods said: " Not only is it an unnecessary cost to the council, and hence the taxpayer, it was an expensive way for this woman to get rid of rubbish when she could have taken it for free to a local tip."