Alan Szelugowski death: Boy, 15, arrested on suspicion of murder
- Published
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a teenager who was stabbed to death in a park.
The body of Alan Szelugowski, 17, was discovered by a dog walker in Clowes Park, Salford, on 30 January.
The suspect remains in custody for questioning after being detained in Higher Broughton, Salford, said Greater Manchester Police.
Four teenagers arrested on suspicion of murder have previously been released on bail as part of the investigation.
Det Ch Insp Gareth Davies has urged anyone with information to come forward "as a matter of urgency".
