Greater Manchester bus franchise decision was lawful, judge rules
- Published
A judge has ruled a decision to bring Greater Manchester's bus network back under public control was lawful.
Mayor Andy Burnham approved the plans, where operators bid to run services on a franchise basis, in March 2021.
Greater Manchester will be the first area outside London to have a regulated bus system since the 1980s.
Operators Stagecoach and Rotala, who both sought a judicial review, said they were "disappointed" but would work with the authority.
The franchise model is estimated to cost around £135m and was backed by nine of the region's 10 councils.
It means fares, timetables and routes will be set by local authorities instead of private companies, but operators may continue running services under a franchise system.
'Lawful and rational'
Operators Stagecoach and Rotala opposed the bid for a franchise network.
Stagecoach had argued the process followed by Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) in assessing the impact of Covid on the franchise plans "did not meet legal requirements".
After the judge's ruling, the operator said it would "work constructively" with GMCA and added it "looked forward to the mayor securing the significant taxpayer support required to deliver the franchising system".
Rotala said it would keep its statutory partnership with Transport for Greater Manchester and other bus operators.
It added it was in the process of applying for permission to appeal the decision to the Court of Appeal.
Mr Justice Julian Knowles ruled the GMCA acted "lawfully and rationally in obtaining the Covid Impact Report and then carrying out a second consultation in the statutory process".
Sitting at the Royal Courts of Justice, the judge added that the criticisms made by the claimants were "largely repeats of argument they made during the consultations which were properly considered and responded to by TfGM and accepted by the GMCA".
Mr Burnham said the decision was "truly fantastic" for "everyone outside London who wishes to see a return to a bus service that puts people ahead of profit".
The franchise will be introduced in Bolton and Wigan first in January 2023, before being rolled out across the remaining boroughs from January 2025.
It is a key part of the Bee Network, which will connect buses, trams and bikes, scheduled to be running by 2024.
Mr Burnham said he would ask the government to join in a partnership that uses Greater Manchester as a pilot for the system.
Greater Manchester's night-time economy adviser, Sacha Lord, said on Twitter the ruling was also "significant" for the rest of the UK.
Further details on the bus franchise network will be released on Monday, Mr Burnham said.