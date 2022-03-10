John Soyoye murder: Seven gang members jailed over Moston stabbing
- Published
Seven gang members who fatally stabbed a 16-year-old boy in the street have been jailed for murder.
John Soyoye was in a group attacked by 13 machete and bat-wielding men and boys in Kenyon Lane in the Moston area of Manchester on 5 November 2020.
The incident was filmed on a mobile phone, said a Greater Manchester Police spokesman, adding that "shocked members of the public" rushed to the boy's aid.
Six men and a boy, 16, were convicted at Manchester Crown Court of murder.
All seven were also convicted of violent disorder.
Police said John had been involved in a fight with Brent Tchipenda from a rival gang.
After sustaining an injury, he tried to flee.
However John's wounds slowed him down and he became isolated from his group, which led to him being further assaulted.
John then fell to the ground where he was surrounded by nine males, who repeatedly stabbed and kicked him to death.
The teenager's attackers fled, with some of the group getting a taxi to Royal Oldham Hospital due to Tchipenda also being injured..
He headed into an emergency ward alone and told staff he had been assaulted.
The others in the taxi made off, taking his rucksack and blood-stained outer clothing.
Police said they became suspicious of Tchipenda's explanation of his injuries and later arrested him on suspicion of murder.
Five others were arrested later that month, with items including phones and clothing worn on the night of the murder being seized.
'Bragging'
Lyrics on a suspect's phone from 7 November referred to the death of 'MD', a nickname used by John Soyoye.
A video showing two of the attackers bragging about the murder was also found, police said.
Octavio Antonio was arrested trying to board a London-bound train after officers issued an appeal for his location.
Officers are still looking for the remaining five suspects, who are believed to have left the UK shortly after the murder.
Det Ch Insp Gareth Davies said: "I know that this trial has been incredibly difficult for John's family and I hope that the sentences [have] given them at least a small sense of justice and closure.
"Thankfully no innocent bystanders were injured in the disorder but the result could have been even more devastating."
The following seven men and boys were convicted of murder and violent disorder:
- Francesco Raji, 19, and Christopher Semedo, 23, both of Elm Road, Oldham were jailed for 21 years and 24 years respectively
- Brent Tchipenda, 19, of Wistaria Road, Gorton was jailed for 21 years
- Antonio Octavio, 19, of Deepdale Court, Blackley was jailed for 20 years
- Ismiel Correia, 20, of no fixed abode was jailed for 20-and-a-half years
- Nelson Correia, 22, of Petworth Road, Oldham was jailed for 23-and-a-half years
- A 16-year-old boy who cannot be named due to his age was jailed for 16 years
Mohammed Al-Jaf, 21, of Bradney Close, Manchester was found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter and violent disorder.
He will be sentenced at a later date.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk