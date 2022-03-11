Benjamin Mendy: New hearing set for rape-accused footballer
- Published
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy, who has been charged with rape and sexual assault, will appear for a further court hearing in May ahead of his trial, a judge has ordered.
The 27-year-old is accused of attacking six women and is charged with seven counts of rape.
Judge Steven Everett, Recorder of Chester, ordered a two-day pre-trial hearing starting on 23 May.
He said Mr Mendy must attend the hearing at Chester Crown Court.
Administrative and evidence matters were also dealt with, which cannot be reported ahead of the jury trial.
Judge Everett confirmed the trial date for Mr Mendy and his co-accused Louis Saha Matturie, who are both on bail, as 25 July, with the trial expected to last up to six weeks.
Mr Mendy, of Prestbury, Cheshire, is accused of seven counts of rape relating to four women, one count of sexual assault and one of attempted rape.
Mr Matturie, 40, of Eccles, Salford, is accused of 10 offences, involving seven women, including seven counts of rape relating to five women and three of sexual assault.
All the charges are alleged to have happened between late 2020 and August 2021.
None of the women involved can be identified by law as complainants of sexual offences.
The left-back was suspended by Manchester City, who he joined from Monaco in 2017 for a reported £52m, when he was charged by police.