Boy, 11, walks from Northern Ireland to Old Trafford for charity
An 11-year-old boy who walked from his hometown in Northern Ireland to Manchester United's stadium has raised more than £12,500 for charity.
Ben Dickinson is collecting money for FareShare to fund meals for 75,000 people - the equivalent of a full-capacity Old Trafford crowd.
He said he was inspired by the footballer and anti-poverty campaigner Marcus Rashford.
James Persad, from FareShare, described Ben as "an inspiration".
"We are thrilled and we cannot thank Ben enough for his commitment to help FareShare's mission, to let no good food go to waste."
Hey @ManUtd I’ve arrived. 64 miles walked. 50000 meals target smashed. Hoping to feed 75000 people for @FareShareUK, the same as a full Old Trafford inspired by my hero @MarcusRashford. Please keep donating at https://t.co/1lhNvGg32F pic.twitter.com/A14CzVdkX9— Ben Dickinson (@Benjiballer5) March 12, 2022
Ben said he was "speechless" when he met former United player Wayne Rooney during the ten-day walk from Inver Park, home of his local football team Larne FC.
After a ferry trip from Northern Ireland, Ben who was joined by his family, also stopped off at Everton and Liverpool FC's stadiums during the 64-mile trek.
His walk follows a previous fundraiser when he ran 26 miles over 26 days for Northern Ireland Children's Hospice.
Rashford waged a high-profile campaign to persuade ministers to provide free meals to vulnerable children throughout the school holidays during the pandemic, forcing Prime Minister Boris Johnson into a U-turn.
