Dame Sarah Storey appointed Greater Manchester's cycling commissioner
Paralympian Dame Sarah Storey says she wants to boost health and accessibility in her new role as cycling and walking commissioner for Greater Manchester.
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham revealed she was replacing fellow cyclist Chris Boardman in his post-pandemic vision for the city-region.
The mayor also unveiled plans to cap bus fares as the network comes back under public control.
Dame Sarah said she was "excited" to build on Boardman's "amazing work".
The 44-year-old, who is Great Britain's most successful Paralympian, grew up in Salford and will start her new job in May, working alongside the newly-appointed transport commissioner Vernon Everitt.
She was previously an active travel commissioner in South Yorkshire.
It comes after former Olympic cyclist Boardman became England's active travel commissioner earlier this year.
Dame Sarah told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "I was born here so for me, this is home.
"I've done a significant amount of my personal growth in Greater Manchester from benefiting from the Manchester Aquatics Centre to the Velodrome.
"To be able to make a contribution to the great things happening here is a huge privilege so I'm very excited to be picking up on the amazing work Chris Boardman has left us with and to be able to add to that and roll it out further and further afield."
Dame Sarah said she wanted to encourage people to walk or cycle the first and last mile of their journeys.
"It's not just about transport, it's also about health," she added.
Dame Sarah pledged to put the case to government that "if you want to level up the North, you have to invest in people's health".
She also said she would work closely with councils to make sure all residents are well-connected to the transport network and will draw on her work with people with disabilities and long-term health conditions in South Yorkshire.
The multiple gold-medallist also stressed the importance of pushing for subsidies for e-bikes.
"We want to inspire people to take up physical activity for their own health and wellbeing and to make sure that they have that opportunity for themselves," she said.