Fire breaks out after vandals hurl log at train
Vandals hurled a log through the window of a moving train, causing a fire to break out and the evacuation of dozens of passengers.
The train was travelling between Blackpool North and Hazel Grove when it was targeted near Bolton, Greater Manchester, on Monday at 18:30 GMT.
Network Rail described the incident as "a reckless act of vandalism".
The log pulled down cables after it was thrown and caused an electrical fire to break out, a spokesman said.
More than 100 passengers had to leave the service, although nobody was hurt.
Thousands of pounds in damage was also caused to some 200m of overhead cables at Farnworth Tunnel.
Chris Jackson, regional director for train operator Northern, said: "This was totally reckless behaviour by mindless individuals who gave no thought for other people's safety.
"The consequences of a log hitting a fast-moving train are potentially devastating."
More than 30 trains were delayed and engineers worked through the night to repair the damage.
Phil James, of Network Rail, said: "I'm disgusted by this dangerous and reckless act of vandalism. The people responsible put the safety of our passengers and colleagues at risk.
"They have caused thousands of pounds of damage to the railway infrastructure and significantly disrupted services travelling between Manchester and Bolton."
Anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police.