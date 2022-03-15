Dylan Keelan stabbing: Mother of stab victim makes knife plea to families
The mother of a 20-year-old man who was stabbed to death has issued a plea to families to help stop young people carrying knives.
Dylan Keelan was attacked on 4 February in Cheetham Hill Road in Dukinfield, Tameside.
His mother Nicola asked families to "do something before it's too late" to "ensure my son's death is not in vain".
A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with his murder.
Mr Keelan's mother said she was "broken and distraught" over her son's death but vowed to "turn a negative into a positive" as her son always said.
"I am appealing to mums, dads, aunties, uncles, grandparents, teachers - anyone who cares about a kid or the safety of the streets which they walk," she said.
"If you know or suspect your kid or any kid you care about is carrying a weapon, please do something before it's too late.
"Have a conversation with them, help them surrender it; or report it."
Mr Keelan's mother added: "Doing something might seem hard but it could save a family heartbreak like mine.
"Look at my life, look at what could happen - everything changes overnight."
Greater Manchester Police's Assistant Chief Constable Sarah Jackson, who is a mother of two boys, said: "The heartbreak of losing a child is unimaginable.
"We all have a part to play to understand why young people do feel the need to take a knife."
