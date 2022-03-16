Droylsden man stabbed 'loving father' during fight in house
- Published
A man who admitted stabbing a "loving father" to death has been jailed.
Ian Bent, 47, died after a row in a house in Droylsden, Greater Manchester, on 6 August.
Dean Farrell told police he had been acting in self-defence but later accepted his actions had gone too far, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
The 22-year-old, of Droylsden, was sentenced at Manchester Crown Court to two years and seven months in prison for manslaughter.
Police were called to the stabbing in a house in Redesmere Close shortly after 01:00 BST.
Farrell told the call operator he had stabbed Mr Bent and "just did what I had to do in the moment", GMP said.
Emergency services found Mr Bent collapsed on the floor of the living room, with extensive injuries to his neck and back.
He was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died shortly afterwards.
A large blood-stained combat knife was found in the property.
Police said Farrell had become embroiled in an argument with Mr Bent inside the house which culminated in the two fighting and the victim being fatally wounded.
Farrell, of Redesmere Close, was initially charged with murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter which was accepted by the court.
Duncan Thorpe, from Greater Manchester Police, said he hoped the sentence brought "some form of closure" to Mr Bent's family and friends and "allows them to move past this incredibly difficult chapter in their lives".
"Farrell will have to live with the guilt of killing Ian for the rest of his life," he said.
At the time of his death, Mr Bent's family said in a statement they were "beyond heartbroken".
Thy said he was a "loving father" and "would have always gone above and beyond to put a smile on anyone's face".
"He had the biggest heart and made everyone happy who was around him, he was loved dearly and taken far too soon," they added.