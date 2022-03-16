Rochdale child sexual abuse: Eight men charged with abusing two girls
Eight men have been charged with the historical child sexual exploitation of two girls in Rochdale.
They are accused of sexually abusing the two teenage girls in the Greater Manchester town between 2002 and 2006.
Seven men from Rochdale and a man from Blackpool have been bailed to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on 20 April.
The charges are part of a major investigation into historical child sexual abuse in Greater Manchester.
Greater Manchester Police said detectives had been working alongside partners, including Rochdale Council, to safeguard and support the victims.
The men who were charged are:
- A 37-year-old, of Bamford Way in Rochdale, has been charged with 21 offences including rape, engaging in sexual activity with a child and gross indecency
- A 34-year-old, of Brotherod Hall Road in Rochdale, has been charged with six offences including rape, gross indecency and sexual activity with a child
- A 48-year-old, of Whitworth Road in Rochdale, has been charged with 17 offences including rape, sexual activity with a child, causing a child to engage in sexual activity
- A 38-year-old, of Dinmore Avenue in Blackpool, has been charged with six offences including rape and sexual activity with a child
- A 36-year-old, of Stanley Street in Rochdale, has been charged with seven offences including rape, gross indecency and sexual activity with a child
- A 33-year-old, of Sparthbottom Road in Rochdale, has been charged eight offences including rape, sexual activity with a child and gross indecency
- A 36-year-old, of Bishop Street in Rochdale, has been charged with 15 offences including rape, sexual activity with a child, gross indecency and trafficking persons within the UK for sexual exploitation.
- A 66-year-old, of Gainsborough Drive in Rochdale, has been charged with two counts of paying for sexual services of a girl under the age of 18
