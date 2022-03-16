Man electrocuted by pylon in Manchester close to M60 motorway
A man has been electrocuted by a pylon close to the M60 motorway in Greater Manchester, police said.
The incident happened at about 17:30 GMT and the man's condition was not known.
Greater Manchester Police said there had been a "road closure southbound at the junction of Palatine Road, Princess Parkway" in Wythenshawe.
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service and North West Ambulance Service also attended the scene.
