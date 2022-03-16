Manchester United: Man held over alleged racist abuse at Old Trafford
- Published
A man was arrested after a report of racist abuse during Manchester United's defeat to Atletico Madrid, police have said.
The 31-year-old man was arrested in the crowd at Old Trafford during Tuesday's Champions League game.
Greater Manchester Police said it was aware of an image shared online that appeared to show a racist incident.
It comes as objects were thrown on the pitch and striker Marcus Rashford denied making a rude gesture to fans.
A video on social media appeared to show him responding angrily to fans.
Pelted with missiles
Rashford tweeted: "A video can paint a thousand words and in this case lead to inaccurate info being shared on social media."
Meanwhile, Manchester United are reviewing CCTV footage to identify fans who threw objects on to the pitch.
Atletico boss Diego Simeone was pelted with missiles including bottles after the final whistle.
Uefa is waiting for reports from match observers before deciding whether to charge the club.
Throwing objects on to the field of play is against ground regulations and subject to a three-year ban.