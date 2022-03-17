Angela Rayner: Men admit sending abusive messages to MP
Two men have pleaded guilty to sending abusive messages to Labour Party deputy leader Angela Rayner.
Stuart Kelly, 53, of Halifax, admitted leaving three voicemails for Ms Rayner, including one saying "I hope you get shot", on 15 October last year.
At the same hearing Michael McGrath, 70, of Sheffield, admitted sending an offensive email to the Ashton-under-Lyne MP's office the following day.
Ms Rayner said the threats had left her "constantly watching my back".
Kelly has been released on bail and will be sentenced on 14 April, while McGrath received a six-week jail sentence, suspended for 18 months.
McGrath, who has bowel cancer and later sent an apology email to Ms Rayner, was also ordered to pay a total of £413 in costs and compensation, including £200 to the MP.
Chief magistrate Paul Goldspring told him: "There is no doubt in my mind, whether you are in public service as an MP or perhaps as a judge or a member of the royal family, it does not make you any less susceptible to attack or any less susceptible to feelings about that."
Mr Goldspring also warned Kelly, who has been to court 27 times for 50 offences, he faced time in jail.
'Burst into tears'
Both men pleaded guilty at Westminster Magistrates' Court to sending offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing messages to Ms Rayner.
The court heard both men linked her comments at the Labour Party conference, when she called Conservatives "scum", in September last year to the murder of Conservative MP Sir David Amess.
Sir David, 69, was stabbed to death at a surgery in his Leigh-on-Sea constituency in Essex in October.
On the day of his death, Kelly left three voicemail messages for Ms Rayner, 41, at her constituency office during a 30-minute period.
One said: "I hope you get shot. You contributed to his death, you dirty scum."
Former barber McGrath sent an email to Ms Rayner's office in the early hours of the following morning in which he said: "Hope it never happens to you. I bet you will be celebrating."
In a victim impact statement read to court, Ms Rayner described how the threats had left her frightened, not only for herself but her family, children and staff.
She said the murders of MP Jo Cox and Sir David had made her worried the same thing could happen to her.
"The fact these people are trying to link the death of an MP to me is absolutely devastating," she added.
"For people to say I'm responsible for the death of David Amess has caused me genuine distress."
Ms Rayner said she was "no stranger" to criticism, which she usually sees as "people exercising their right to free speech".
"When I saw the contents of the email together with the voicemails I burst into tears," she said.
"It made me feel extremely upset. I believe I have quite a thick skin when it comes to name-calling and nasty comments, but this was in a completely different category.
"I am scared out of my wits, not only for my own safety but also the safety of my family, children and staff."