Ukraine: Horse boxes full of supplies head to country's border
A man has raised more than £25,000 to fund an aid-giving trip to the Ukraine-Poland border.
Stephen Barnes, from Manchester, said he was motivated to begin fundraising for the trip after seeing two dead Ukrainian children on the news.
The 44-year-old will take nine horse boxes full of blankets, clothes and first aid equipment from Knutsford, Cheshire, later.
The volunteers will arrive at Horczowa-Krakovets on Saturday.
Mr Barnes said they also plan to bring back those with an eligible visa to enter the UK under the new Homes for Ukraine refugee scheme, or transport them to a place of refuge anywhere in Europe.
The horse boxes have beds, heating, cooking facilities and bathrooms, and Mr Barnes has already been in talks with owners of holiday homes in France and Portugal who may be able to house some refugees.
'Inspired'
He said: "There was an article on the news one night and it showed two children dressed very similarly to the way I dress my children.
"They were traditionally, nicely dressed and they were with their mother, and they had been killed by a blast."
He said he grew up in the equestrian community and has been inspired by how much support his campaign has received.
"The idea was simply that I come from a world of a equestrian people," he said.
"They're all brilliant people and they all generally have big trucks and can move big horses and people around the country."
The group is also looking for volunteers to offer their homes as short-term stopover points on the journey to and from the border, and for anybody who can assist with translations.