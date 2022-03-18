Dylan Scanlon: Woman charged with murdering five-year-old boy
A woman has been charged with murdering a five-year-old boy who was found dead at a house in Oldham.
Dylan Scanlon was pronounced dead by emergency services in Elm Road, Limeside, on 31 December last year, Greater Manchester Police said.
Claire Scanlon, 36, of Oldham, has been charged with his murder and will appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court later.
Following his death, Dylan's father, Gary Keenan, described his son as "happy, funny and cheeky".
"[He] was full of excitement - especially about doing new things," he added.
