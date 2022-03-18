Alan Szelugowski: Teenager charged with murder after boy's stab death
- Published
A teenager has been charged with murdering a 17-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in a park.
Alan Szelugowski was found dead in Clowes Park, Salford, by a dog walker at 07:30 GMT on 30 January, Greater Manchester Police said.
A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been remanded in custody.
Police said the teenager was due to appear before Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court later.
