Wythenshawe crash: Dangerous driver left pedestrian for dead
A BMW driver left a woman for dead after going through a red light and hitting her on a crossing, police said.
Joshua Hartley, 32, of Oak Drive in Perth, struck Valerie Sandham as she crossed Altrincham Road in Wythenshawe, Greater Manchester in August 2020.
The 66-year-old was seriously injured and died a few months later from complications caused by the collision.
Hartley was jailed for three years and four months after admitting causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Manchester Crown Court heard that at about 09:00 on 22 August 2020 Hartley had been speeding at 40-50mph in a 30mph zone.
His white BMW went through a red light and struck Ms Sandham as she used a pelican crossing after getting off a bus.
'No compassion'
Witnesses who rushed to help told Greater Manchester Police Hartley stopped momentarily before driving off.
Ms Sandham was taken to Manchester Royal Infirmary with serious injuries where she remained for a few months before being discharged.
She tested positive for Covid-19 in February 2021 and died a short time later with medical complications, believed to have been caused by the collision.
After detectives arrested him in October 2021, Hartley gave a "no comment" interview.
He was later charged, though, and admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Sgt Andrew Page said: "This case was particularly traumatic given Valerie's fight and bravery shown after this collision before ultimately the injuries she had suffered were just too serious for her to continue.
"This is in contrast with the cowardice and remorselessness of Joshua Hartley who not only failed to remain at the scene of the collision after speeding through a red light, but proceeded to evade police for over a year before we ultimately traced him and questioned him about this tragic incident.
"We saw no sign of compassion from Hartley when we questioned him, and it was only when he was presented with the overwhelming evidence in court that he eventually succumbed to what he had done."