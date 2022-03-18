Manchester drive-by gunman caught shooting out of car window
- Published
A gunman was filmed shooting a pistol out of a moving car's window.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) studied CCTV footage to identify Sean Cowie after reports of a drive-by shooting in the north of the city in January 2021.
Cowie, 32 and of Hardman Lane in Failsworth, admitted conspiracy with intent to cause fear or violence and was jailed at Manchester Crown Court to five years and seven months.
Two other men were also convicted of the same offences.
Dean Urey, 39, of Ten Acres Lane in Newton Heath, was sentenced to five years and four months.
Paul Ryan, 43, of Ashton Road East in Failsworth, additionally admitted possessing a handgun and was handed a total of six-and-a-half years.
Police said Cowie was driving alongside Urey, chasing a black Volkswagen Golf.
Cowie is clearly seen, gun in hand, hanging out of the rear passenger window of a dark grey BMW X5.
The clash was reported to police by a driver whose car was hit by a stray bullet.
Detectives have never found out why the chase took place but Det Insp Claire Moss said: "The streets of north Manchester are much safer today now that Sean Cowie, Paul Ryan and Dean Urey are behind bars and unable to embark on any further reckless and potentially life-threatening acts of violence in our communities.
"We never established what this was all about, but what we uncovered from the CCTV of this attack was shocking to say the least, and it is quite clear from the fact an innocent man's car was struck that this easily could've ended with somebody being seriously - if not fatally - injured."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
t