Bolton luxury mansions demolished after planning row
Five half-built luxury mansions have been demolished after planners said they had a "significant" deviation from their original 2014 designs.
The homes at Grundy Fold Farm in Bolton had been built up to a third larger and in different locations than authorised.
The houses were ordered to be bulldozed in May after a planning inspector dismissed their owners' appeals.
Amended plans to rebuild two of the mansions will be put before councillors on Thursday.
Work to tear down the houses and restore the site to its original form has largely been completed in the past few months, with the structures pulled down by contractors, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Planning permission was granted in 2014 for the conversion of the former farmhouse at the site, and the construction of four new homes around a central courtyard.
The owner of the farmhouse plot and another of the house owners have submitted plans to rebuild the homes in separate applications to be put before Bolton's planning committee on Thursday.
The owners of plot 5 at the site, which was to be the refurbished farmhouse, are seeking to build a home there.
However, planning officers have recommended refusal of the plans as there has only ever been previous planning permission granted for a refurbishment and the farmhouse was demolished.
The owner of plot 4 has also applied to rebuild a home at the site with some variations from the existing planning permission.
The changes include re-orientating the dwelling so its front elevation now faces north, repositioning the detached garage and removing an arched porch.
Planning officers have recommended the committee approve that application.