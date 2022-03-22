McVitie's: Scores of jobs at risk at Stockport factory
- Published
More than a third of jobs are under threat at a biscuit factory in Greater Manchester.
Plans to restructure McVitie's in Stockport will potentially lead to the loss of 159 of 470 roles.
Parent company pladis said the decision was made as the industry "grapples with new and growing external pressures".
Trade union Usdaw said staff had been left "devastated" by the proposed cuts and would now begin consultation talks with the firm.
McVitie's produces a range of cakes and biscuits including the classic chocolate digestive, Penguin bars and Jaffa Cakes.
Usdaw national officer Dave Gill said: "Our priorities are to keep as many staff employed within the business as possible and avoid compulsory redundancies.
"This is devastating news for our members, many of whom have given long service to the company and all worked throughout the pandemic when food manufacturing was identified as an essential service."
The company has blamed rising inflation, increasing energy costs and supply chain disruption pushing up production costs.
Supply chain boss Nina Sparks said: "Like many other businesses we are grappling with new and growing external pressures.
"We must, therefore, review and consider appropriate steps to safeguard the future of our whole business."