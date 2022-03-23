Bradford man employed barefoot builders in Denton safety breaches
A man who failed to provide protective equipment for builders and allowed some to work barefoot has been sentenced.
Mustapha Matib employed several workers to excavate land in Denton, Greater Manchester, in 2019, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said.
The HSE identified serious fall risks at the site and a risk of collapse at the neighbouring property.
At Manchester Magistrates' Court, Matib, of Bradford, admitted breaching multiple safety rules.
The contractor was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months.
The HSE investigated the site in Gibraltar Lane after neighbours raised concerns in August 2020.
Matib had failed to create a construction plan, risk assessments and the appointment of a site manager, the HSE said.
It said he had put several workers in danger and had not secured the site, which had a deep and large excavation open to the public.
Matib's employees had also not been given protective equipment and were pictured working barefoot.
At his sentencing on Monday, Matib, of Allerton Road, was also ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and pay costs of £5,673.