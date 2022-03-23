Escaped tiger alert turns out to be soft toy
An escaped tiger spotted in a garden turned out to be a soft toy after terrified neighbours raised the alarm.
Police were called to the home in Oldham after members of the public said a giant cat was "pawing in the grass".
Greater Manchester Police found the animal was in fact not real and later nicknamed the toy Tony.
Officers joked in a Facebook post: "Tony was asked for a comment about Oldham police and said 'They're grrrrrrrreat!'"
They added: "Tony is now safely booked into property at Oldham Police station."
